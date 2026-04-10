The pardon power was created to grant clemency for the deserving—the unjustly prosecuted or those who have made restitution for their crimes through some other service to the country. Trump is instead using it to grant unlimited immunity to his supporters, and he is now promising to issue mass pardons to henchmen who break the law to do his bidding.

The Wall Street Journal has the scoop:

President Trump has repeatedly promised his top administration officials pardons before he leaves office, according to people who have heard his comments. “I’ll pardon everyone who has come within 200 feet of the Oval,” Trump said in a recent meeting to laughs, according to people with knowledge of the comments. That radius appears to be expanding as the president repeats the line. Another person who met with Trump earlier this year said the president quipped about pardoning anyone who had come within 10 feet. In one conversation with advisers in the dining room next to the Oval Office last year, Trump said he would host a news conference and announce mass pardons before he left office, some of the people said. The people said they weren’t aware of specific pardons being offered to specific people for specific acts. … The president has repeatedly raised the specter of pardons with White House aides and other administration officials, particularly when staff have suggested they could face prosecution or congressional investigations over decisions, people familiar with the comments said. Trump is known to joke about matters that he later seriously pursues, and the frequent references have led some aides to believe he is serious about the pardons, too.

As the Journal puts it, “The unconditional power to pardon is one of the most sweeping powers offered to the presidency.” But it is clearly an abuse incompatible with a free society to exempt the entire executive branch and the president’s own political movement from the rule of law.

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

© The UnPopulist, 2026

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