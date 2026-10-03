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Not The First Time's avatar
Not The First Time
4h

Golly gee, doesn't she remind you of Melania… I'm sure she's a very nice lady and I know nothing about her, but everyone already knows that the sons are deeply seeking their father's approval and here it is, one step further.

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Lynn W Gardner's avatar
Lynn W Gardner
12h

Our President and his team never rest. Thanks for the weekly summary of all the great actions our administration is taking to destroy the Deep State and their enablers in the Left Wing Media. God Bless our President and America

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