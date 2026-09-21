On the same day the TV networks suspended pool coverage in solidarity with CNN, the White House rolled out its own replacement. “Trump TV: The Essentials Station” is a 24/7 YouTube stream of the president’s speeches, appearances, and administration-produced highlights. The White House was explicit about its purpose: “Not every big moment has made it on your TV, now it can.”

The Guardian explains:

With major US networks agreeing to not cover the president while the dispute continues, on Monday the White House announced the new 24/7 YouTube live stream, which it promised would feature “top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place”. The anchor-less channel dispenses with traditional broadcast norms. With no schedule, no on-screen description of what is being shown, and zero context for where or when a clip was recorded, the effect of having the channel on in the background is less like watching a news network and more like installing Trump wallpaper—a 24-hour fever dream of self-soothing propaganda for the Maga faithful. On Tuesday, the stream swung wildly between cinematic replays of Trump attending a UK state banquet, emotional footage of Laken Riley’s mother praising Trump as “a man of his word”, an 18-month-old clip of Melania Trump at an awards ceremony, and Trump delivering a long, rambling press conference in February 2025 in which he casually advocated for the US taking over Gaza and absorbing Canada as the 51st state.

Presidents have long streamed their speeches and events through official channels, and there’s nothing wrong with the White House posting its own footage. Trump TV is troubling because of its timing and its pitch. It arrived just as the administration was locking independent outlets out of the White House, and it was openly marketed as a way to reach viewers without them. Official footage shows what the administration wants seen, while independent cameras capture the tough questions, the stumbles, and the moments officials would rather edit out. A government that decides who may film the president, and then offers its own feed in their place, is building the kind of curated reality that state-run media provides in autocracies like Russia.

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

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