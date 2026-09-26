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Jay H's avatar
Jay H
4h

I’m sensing a theme in this set of picks: cynicism. The MAGA movement is extremely effective in convincing its followers that nobody else can be trusted. The contrived story is that government workers, health care workers, scientists, and many other categories of people not highlighted in this set of video clips, are all actively working against our best interests.

It’s essentially a form of conspiracism, but it’s served up in a way that is palatable to people who normally would reject conspiracy theories.

Cynicism is a marvelously effective propaganda approach. Actually trusting an institution requires both cognitive energy and courage. In contrast, uninformed criticism is marvelously easy, but this intellectually laziness cloaks itself with a superficial veneer of sophistication.

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Harley "Griff" Lofton's avatar
Harley "Griff" Lofton
4h

Actually I kind of like the idea of Vance being anointed as the MAGA heir apparent.

Historically VPs have a difficult time immediately succeeding the Presidents they served. Its the double bind of not being able to separate oneself from the unpopular policies of their boss without looking like they are disloyal (this is especially true with Trump) or looking like outright hypocrites.

At the same time they have no real accomplishments of their own beyond supporting what the POTUS accomplished.

Add to this Vance is an uncharismatic dweeb, who like Ron Desantis, isn't likable to start with and registers as fake in a way that Trump does not. Trump is funny (in a goofball way) and entertaining and because his lies are so fabulous they sometimes don't even register as lies but just quirky/zany things to say.

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