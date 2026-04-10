The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Smith's avatar
Peter Smith
4hEdited

This is a weird thing to focus on given the military’s utter lack of merit. They just lost an unlosable war to Iran after all. This comes fresh off the back of losing to the even weaker Taliban. And so on.

Reply
Share
Arleanne Marquard's avatar
Arleanne Marquard
4h

As in any facist government, it is dependent on uniformity/comformity, loyalty to its leader, and most importantly its military which can be relied on to perform any action, no matter how perverse or immoral it might seem. Julius Caesar understood how political power relies on military force as did 20th century fascists. His proletarian guard became a model for Mussolini.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture