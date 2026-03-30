The killings of observers at immigration raids in Minneapolis early this year were no accident. We now have confirmation from insiders at the Department of Homeland Security that this was the result of a deliberate policy out of the White House to initiate violent confrontations in order to deny opponents of mass deportations the appearance of a public relations victory.

The Daily Mail has the scoop behind a paywall, but it is summarized by The New Republic:

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller’s outrageous order to immigration officials may have sparked the confrontation that killed an American citizen. During one of his many furious morning calls with immigration enforcement officials, Miller demanded that federal agents be dispatched to certain areas of Minneapolis in order to “force confrontations” with anti-ICE protesters, two senior DHS sources told the Daily Mail. Miller repeatedly urged federal agents to engage with protesters in order to win a “PR battle,” one official told the outlet. He told officials that anti-ICE could not be viewed as successful, and repeatedly said that demonstrators “need to be vanquished by any force necessary,” another DHS source told the Mail.

Miller is the architect and instigator of Donald Trump’s militarized mass deportation policy, and he is the one person who has not been thrown under the bus by Trump and still retains his full backing. But he is responsible for the policy that triggered the murder of bystanders for exercising their First Amendment right to observe their government.

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

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