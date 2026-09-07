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Abram Shulsky's avatar
Abram Shulsky
4h

In this regard, I am a (Groucho) Marxist. In the movie Coconuts, Groucho, as a hotel manager, faces a group of his employees demanding their unpaid wages, which Groucho has no intention of paying:

"Do you guys want to be wage slaves?"

"No."

"Well, what is it that causes wage slavery? Wages."

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Jim's avatar
Jim
4h

The way to revitalize a "capitalist welfare state" is to first recognize that the two are incompatible and then choose capitalism and reject the welfare state. Freedom and slavery are opposites.

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