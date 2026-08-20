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P.X. Noble's avatar
P.X. Noble
13h

What a wonderful way to start my day, celebrate Benjamin Franklin, and remind us all what progress, not utopian perfection, actually looks like.

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Jay H's avatar
Jay H
12h

One of the lessons I take from this story is the human willingness, even eagerness, to bear false witness against their neighbors. There are always some people who will accuse their neighbors of secretly harming them, claiming that the lack of evidence is proof of their intent and extreme maliciousness. These false accusers know full well that they are consigning their neighbors to death, often preceded by torture.

Sinclair Lewis’ 1935 novel, “It Can’t Happen Here,” provides a critical warning that when an oafish fear-mongering demagogue comes into power and sets up secret police, some of our neighbors will turn out to be NAZIs (not a term used in the book).

Currently, I’m reading “Travelers In The Third Reich” by Julia Boyd. Half way thru the text, I’m up to about 1938. It’s stunning how many of the letter writers and diarists that Boyd quotes were still in denial at that point, especially given the contrast with people like Sinclair Lewis and his journalist wife Dorothy Thompson, who fully recognized that a previously open society was being dramatically closed. This represents a significant level of prescience, but the greater point of the book was a warning that what happened in Germany could happen in the USA.

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