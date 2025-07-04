The UnPopulist

Harley "Griff" Lofton
7h

Benjamin Franklin's response to Elizabeth Willing Powel's question: "Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?"

“A republic, if you can keep it.”

I always thought Franklin was making a sincere statement. Lately, knowing his own understanding of human nature and reading of history it almost seems as if he was being sarcastic. As if he knew there would be a time when the Republic couldn't or wouldn't be kept.

In the Convention Franklin noted that there would probably be a "sell by" date for their work:

“In these sentiments, Sir, I agree to this Constitution, with all its faults, if they are such; because I think a General Government necessary for us, and there is no form of government, but what may be a blessing to the people if well administered; and believe further, that this is likely to be well administered for a course of years, and can only end in despotism, as other forms have done before it, when the people shall become so corrupted as to need despotic government.”

And so here is where we are--- for indeed "the people" have become so corrupted, Ill educated, willfully misinformed, spoiled in their luxuries, amusing themselves to death, enslaved by debt and all manner of vice. Half the country yearns for a despot and the other half of the country deserves the despot they get.

Side note: Joseph Ballard, the son in law of my 8th great grandfather, Edward Phelps, brought the witch trials from Salem to Andover where 45 were tried and 3 executed.

Ralph Rosenberg
Ralph Rosenberg
3h

People aren't inherently corrupt, but economic instability, rapid cultural change, and institutional distrust create desperation. When traditional systems feel broken, citizens may embrace strongman promises of order and certainty, trading democratic freedoms for the illusion of stability and control.

Both Reich and Trump, despite opposing ideologies, validate feelings of powerlessness among everyday Americans, . Reich highlights corporate exploitation and wealth inequality, while Trump channels anger at political establishments and cultural elites. Their rhetoric amplifies grievances about being ignored, creating parallel narratives that reinforce ordinary citizens' sense of systemic abandonment and victimization.

