The Supreme Court towers over the Capitol, casting its shadow across Congress (Canva / The UnPopulist )

Dear Readers:

Our series on Supreme Court reform continues today with Samuel Moyn, the Kent Professor of Law and History at Yale and the author, most recently, of Gerontocracy in America. Andy Craig opened the series with his case for expansion as an unfortunate necessity. Ilya Somin opposed Craig’s proposal, and Gregg Nunziata underscored Somin’s opposition to expansion with additional reasons from a more conservative perspective. Moyn, writing from the left, like Craig, also supports expansion, but for very different reasons: as a one-time step to curb the Court’s power and return the hardest questions to Congress to address. This is the case for bigger institutional change we promised, and Andy will respond once the series wraps up.

Shikha Dalmia

Editor-in-Chief

Court-packing has completed its move from marginal to mainstream. After a run of decisions that widened presidential power and narrowed voting rights, many Democrats now call for adding seats to the Supreme Court.

The Never Trump faction among conservatives is sometimes open to it. Others, including Andy Craig in this series, have gone further and called out the Supreme Court’s excesses and mistakes in Donald Trump’s authoritarian second term, agreeing that blaming one man for America’s disastrous governance at this stage is a convenient dodge. Craig would expand the Court to 13 by statute, and also support a constitutional amendment re-fixing it at nine justices serving staggered 18-year terms.

Some conservatives and libertarians disagree, of course. They insist that the Supreme Court has never been in Trump’s corner. Genuine victories when it comes to various more economically libertarian goals (in the tariffs case, most notably) make the present Court too much of their ally to subject to structural reform. They also fear that packing would set off a spiral of retaliation.