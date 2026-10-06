The UnPopulist

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Warden Gulley's avatar
Warden Gulley
4h

"As long as it's my authoritarian/communist/fascist/socialist/totalitarian leader in charge, running the show and taking stakes in public companies, it is a fine and noble endeavor. I approve".

"If it's the other side doing this, then that is evil and they are authoritarian/communist/fascist/socialist totalitarians."

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