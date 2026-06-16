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jim king's avatar
jim king
1h

IMPEACH AND DUMP TRAITORS, NAZIS PREDATORS AND ENABLERS , IMPERIALIST CRIMINALS, WAR MONGERS, CAREER CRIMINALS, CRIMINAL GRIFTERS, FASCIST PIGS, FRAUDSTERS, RACIST, AND CON REPUBLICONS EVERYWHERE. RELEASE ALL UN-REDACTED EPSTEIN FILES AND JAIL CON RTRUMP. AVOID CON RTRUMP'S AND THE REPUBLICON'S RECESSION AND DEPRESSION. FIX CLIMATE CHANGE, AND THE ECONOMY, FOR THE FAIR DEAL, NOT THE RAW DEAL. VOTE BLUE AND SAVE DEMOCRACY. STOP THE RTRUMP OLIGARCHY. BOYCOTT CRIMINAL RTRUMP & ELON -THE NAZIS. INVOKE THE 25TH AMENDMENT NOW.

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Banji Lawal's avatar
Banji Lawal
3h

What's difficult about the Social Sciences is the researchers have no theory. There's no shame in their game for that. It's just predicting human behavior is really hard when there's so many variables. So researchers do experiments.

They learn a lot and discover more more things that need to be understood to get closer to the truth. Your look at this book got me interested. The findings are different from what was going on during the cold Cold War and after the fall of the Soviet Union when most immigrants to Western Europe were right wing and maybe more pro capitalism than prodemocracy. But I could be wrong.

At the end you mention that immigration should be based on getting a full spectrum of people not just highly educated youngs and consider other factors.

I thought that might make it easier to manage immigration. I think it also gets to a core thing about values. Most of the time when advocates try and prove that a moral sentiment makes rational or financial sense they can weaken their arguments abs get into debates about money and advantages that are always contested thus making their own case smaller.

I know that what a society gains from immigration is important and a case needs to be made that considers how the immigrants will be supported. There's the thing about valuing humans only for what they can produce that's not good.

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