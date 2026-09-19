The UnPopulist

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BigDaddy52's avatar
BigDaddy52
7h

I was about to answer NO to your headline, then decided PERHAPS in the Madisonian sense. Still only successful with an educated, virtuous electorate and elites.

So. Not in our lifetimes.

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Eric Erdman's avatar
Eric Erdman
2h

A long, tedious, and pretentious argument for a technocracy - as bad an idea as it was over a century ago when Woodrow Wilson had it. Progressives doing what they always do - arguing for more centralized power over the people they think are too stupid to vote for them.

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