User's avatar
Warden Gulley's avatar
Warden Gulley
2h

Two directives create the foundation for Trump’s authoritarian capacity. The Supreme Court’s decision that a president is not prosecutable for actions deemed to be part of his official duties while he holds office is the first. The second is Trump’s Executive Order dated February 18, 2025 which states that he is the sole authority on the legality of actions taken by the executive branch. If we accept both propositions then Trump has absolute authority and may do whatever he pleases. He merely proclaims that any action he takes is legal and that it is part of his presidential duty. He is the ultimate authority on right and wrong in the United States and has the full force and effect, plus all the resources of the US Government to fulfill his wishes. This is a formula for intimidation and authoritarian rule. Challenging decisions of the Supreme Court are difficult. What about challenging the legality and basis of presidential executive orders? Can the ABA tackle such a project?

