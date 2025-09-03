The UnPopulist

User's avatar
Anthony Dlugos's avatar
Anthony Dlugos
18h

Thanks for always writing in a clear and accessible way!

R Hodsdon's avatar
R Hodsdon
12hEdited

Why is it, I wonder, that when the President, Attorney General, and DOJ lawyers allege that certain judges are " 'radical', ‘rogue,’ ‘unhinged,’ ‘outrageous, overzealous, [and] unconstitutional,’ ‘[c]rooked,’ and worse " they are not guilty of contempt of court. For surely the judges themselves constitute a major part of 'the court' and the calumny directed at them is assuredly contemptuous.

Trump, Bondi et al. like to bandy such allegations very freely, and I suppose they gain political traction in conservative circles for disparaging the opposition, but they consistently overreach and stretch the boundary of what is lawful and what is the opposite. Their behavior pattern is consistent: tell the lie, then repeat it ad nauseam. If it makes it into the news cycle, they have succeeded, even if half the world is laughing at their idiotic claims.

They seem to think that everyone is as gullible as their dim-witted MAGA followers, and are apparently surprised when someone (such as Judge Cullen, in this case) calls them out for their ill-considered arguments.

It reminds me of the infamous White House press conference when Sean Spicer tried desperately to convince us that Trump's inaugural crowd was the largest in history, despite pictorial evidence to the contrary. "Period."

Well, this has to be the dumbest Administration the country has ever been saddled with.

"Period (exclamation point)"

