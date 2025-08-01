The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara Melzer's avatar
Sara Melzer
8h

This is an important piece. Thank you for publishing it. What I don’t understand is how it is possible for Trump to get away with successfully suing others for minor issues, that supposedly damage his reputation. And yet he Attacks others in the most egregious way possible such as fantasizing about jailing Obama ~ And seems to get away with it. Has anyone address this issue? It is mind blowing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture