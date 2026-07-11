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Musky Musings's avatar
Musky Musings
20h

I am not from the US. But they say, "When America sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold." So I watch what is happening, and I am terribly worried too. The trend is alarming. The “rigged elections” narrative is slated to play a major role in the scheme of things about to unfold. Watch out for the ever-increasing role of ICE. And to top it all, the final intended purpose of the ballroom – the final abode, a bomb shelter. Brace for impact!

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
19h

I think it's much better if people NOT entitled to vote don't vote, then if they squeak by in a system that requires a challenge to be filed against them AFTER the election has already occurred.

But it seems there are people arguing in favor of a system that allows everyone to vote first, and then have a fight afterward to prove someone wasn't supposed to vote, but did vote.

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