Keeping America a Republic—and the Greatest Country for Another 250 Years
Happy Fourth of July from The UnPopulist Staff
Dear Readers:
We are lucky to be alive today to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the greatest republic in human history. Barring some scientific leaps in human longevity, none of us on the planet right now are going to be around for America’s 500th. The more important question, however, is: Will America as we know it still be around? Human history shows civilizations rise and fall. All we can do right now is increase America’s odds. That will require a massive course correction from the trajectory it is currently on. At The UnPopulist, we are dedicated to that task.
But today, in our video below, the two naturalized Americans on staff reflect on why we love and admire our adopted country as we understand it—and the native born on why he is worried, but still, ultimately, hopeful.
We hope you enjoy.
Happy 250th, America! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 From all of us at The UnPopulist!
Shikha Dalmia
Editor in Chief
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For a little humor:
Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins on Fox: “From my perspective, it’s hitting every mark we hoped it had hit at this point. I think this weekend we are going to see massive crowds. 150,000 people coming to celebrate the Great American State Fair over the last 5-6 days—I call that a huge success.”
Apparently, many came disguised as empty spaces.
And, the food at Trump’s “Great American State Fair” is horrendous. The Washington Post reportedly called some of the offerings “virtually inedible” and some of the snacks “impeachable offenses.”