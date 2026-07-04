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Neil Wollman's avatar
Neil Wollman
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For a little humor:

Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins on Fox: “From my perspective, it’s hitting every mark we hoped it had hit at this point. I think this weekend we are going to see massive crowds. 150,000 people coming to celebrate the Great American State Fair over the last 5-6 days—I call that a huge success.”

Apparently, many came disguised as empty spaces.

And, the food at Trump’s “Great American State Fair” is horrendous. The Washington Post reportedly called some of the offerings “virtually inedible” and some of the snacks “impeachable offenses.”

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