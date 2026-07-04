Dear Readers:

We are lucky to be alive today to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the greatest republic in human history. Barring some scientific leaps in human longevity, none of us on the planet right now are going to be around for America’s 500th. The more important question, however, is: Will America as we know it still be around? Human history shows civilizations rise and fall. All we can do right now is increase America’s odds. That will require a massive course correction from the trajectory it is currently on. At The UnPopulist, we are dedicated to that task.

But today, in our video below, the two naturalized Americans on staff reflect on why we love and admire our adopted country as we understand it—and the native born on why he is worried, but still, ultimately, hopeful.

We hope you enjoy.

Happy 250th, America! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 From all of us at The UnPopulist!

Shikha Dalmia

Editor in Chief

© The UnPopulist, 2026

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