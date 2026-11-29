ABC News / The UnPopulist

Executive Watch is our running record of this administration’s abuses of power. Every other week we add a new batch, and this week’s entries are below. You can find the full archive in reverse-chronological order on our Executive Watch page. Bookmark this post, which sorts every entry into our five “P” categories:

Which of this round’s abuses do you find most alarming? Make your case in the comments.

Nov. 24, 2026

Trump’s Campaign to Reinstate Disgraced Nvidia CEO Ignores National Security to Goose the Stock Market

Category: Political Corruption

After Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was pressured into resigning on Nov. 12 following allegations of multiple affairs—including one with Alice Huang (no relation), a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed whom U.S. officials suspect of spying for China—Donald Trump quickly began agitating for his return.