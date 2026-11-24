After Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was pressured into resigning on Nov. 12 following allegations of multiple affairs—including one with Alice Huang (no relation), a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed whom U.S. officials suspect of spying for China—Donald Trump quickly began agitating for his return.

Trump had continued his close relationship with Jensen despite being informed multiple times that he might be compromised. Trump even took Jensen along on his much-hyped trip to China. Trump simply didn’t care about the risk Jensen might pose to American national security. And, evidently, he still doesn’t care. Instead of opening a full investigation into how much damage Jensen’s affair might have done to national security given that Nvidia’s chips are considered an essential ingredient for AI-guided precision missiles and drones, he mounted an aggressive campaign to persuade the Nvidia board to reinstate him.

According to CBS News:

Huang’s surprise comeback as CEO on Monday came after Trump and his team spent the weekend working on making it happen, in part by offering the Nvidia board a range of legal assurances about Huang. … In phone calls, board members were told Huang was not the target of a Justice Department investigation, that the government had no legal issues with him, and that the administration wouldn’t view his return to Nvidia’s helm as a problem. … But what about Alice Huang, they wanted to know. … The White House made it clear their assurances didn’t extend to her. … The board wanted to know what Mr. Trump would say publicly. They wanted Attorney General Todd Blanche himself to confirm Huang wasn’t under investigation. The attorney general was comfortable with this. … Mr. Trump later told CNBC that Huang was “exonerated” after a “pretty good investigation.”

What’s behind Trump’s indifference to China getting its hands on these chips? It isn’t any principled belief that Uncle Sam shouldn’t interfere with international commerce. It’s that Trump can’t stand a falling stock market, and the market’s rise in recent years has been driven by AI companies in general and Nvidia in particular. Nor is it a coincidence that the president owns up to $62 million in Nvidia stock, which rallied after Jensen got his job back.

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

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