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Gerald Lewis's avatar
Gerald Lewis
9h

Hope that the Pope excommunicates the five Catholics on the Supreme Court. It certainly would not seem unjust given that these five are blatantly opposed to the basic canons and have twisted themselves off into extremist sectarian deviations. Not that they disagree with the pope but rather they disagree with the catholic church with zealous audacity and commit the sins of vanity.

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