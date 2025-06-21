The UnPopulist

David Piepgrass
I'd say Tucker Carlson is more anti-democracy than anti-war. Putin's invasion of Ukraine isn't just okay with him, it eventually led him to visit Moscow, gush about the wonderfulness of all things Russian, and interview Putin himself (who reciprocated with favorable talk of Tucker Carlson in the Russian media ― Tucker claims other journalists refused to interview him, but in reality Putin turns down real journalists.)

So many words, ifs and and buts. What we see with our own eyes and hear from the voice of so-called power, Mr. Trump negates every sentence in the concept of the his fall being in question. The settings for Trump's outreach to the public now has demonstrated his unfortunate brain decay and difficultly with ordinary discourse, let alone any conception of wasted time talking flippantlly about real wars like he thinks they're fantasies that he can play with for two weeks, while he pays for flag poles to be erected (the shameful word? he couldn't say in public that is not sexual) though his mental frame disallows it to be an actual verb for building things. Bless the poor soul, but use the 25th amendment to the Constitution already. VP is a rabbit in a rat's costume. He'll be awful and manipulative, but he cannot, nor Trump, succeed in '28. The Democrates have good talent in leaders already in place that get both sides' vote. All governors with stable and strong minds who can fix issues rather than play with their and other people's e-word parts. Onward USA and our 3-tiered governing establishments, and our 250-year history of rule by the people. This is nonsense, what we have to see and hear from fighting babies. And the meandering mind of a man with onset dementia whose family claps while he clammers for what is already lost on him.

