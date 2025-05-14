The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Mercurio's avatar
Susan Mercurio
1h

USAID is a CIA front, no matter what its PR says about its intent. It *doesn't* foster peace and security around the world; it is used to overthrow democratically elected governments that refuse to be US puppets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Orlando's avatar
Orlando
2h

Im must say im in or at least close to tears now for the cruelty those highly elaborate often decade long , sometimes even global Scams to rip everybody and their dog of their money for some nefarious reasons and actors receive. Handkerchief. Wnd yet the american public is more cruel and applauds this man of all kinds of shamelessly successful trades! Fainting!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture