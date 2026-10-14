The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

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Forrest's avatar
Forrest
40m

I believe Israel is a democracy, and whoever gets the most votes will tell me who most Israelis support.

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Maryah Haidery's avatar
Maryah Haidery
2h

Israel is a democracy?!?! When did that happen. I must have missed it.

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