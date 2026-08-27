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Michael G. Holzman's avatar
Michael G. Holzman
4h

Wow, what a brilliant idea (in an economy of words). Parton deserves every bit of the praise, and Lehrer's idea deserves serious consideration.

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Paul Crider's avatar
Paul Crider
4h

Endorse.

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