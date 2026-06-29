Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia’s prime minister since 2018, has lost a war, surrendered territory, and abandoned the central ambition of post-Soviet Armenian politics: keeping Nagorno-Karabakh, long contested by neighboring Azerbaijan, in Armenian hands. Earlier this month, voters rewarded him with another term.

Rewarding the Man Who Lost

On June 7, Armenians went to the polls in a parliamentary election widely cast as a referendum on the country’s direction. Would Armenia embrace peace and a turn toward the West, or return to grievance politics and to its place in the Russian orbit? The peace in question is with Azerbaijan, the neighbor that defeated Armenia in war and drove out the ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

When the results came in, Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party had won nearly 50% of the vote, securing a parliamentary majority strong enough to govern alone with 64 of 105 seats. His main challenger—the pro-Russian Strong Armenia alliance, led by Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan—came second with roughly 23%, while the Armenia Alliance, led by former president Robert Kocharyan, trailed at around 10%.

A reader would understandably interpret those numbers as a vote of confidence based on a successful tenure. Consider what Pashinyan actually presided over. Under his leadership, Armenia suffered a devastating military defeat in the 2020 war with Azerbaijan. Three years later, Azerbaijan reestablished full control over Nagorno-Karabakh, triggering the exodus of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians from a region that had defined Armenian politics for more than three decades. A leader with that record would normally struggle to sniff another term, let alone win reelection in a walk.

Conventional wisdom holds that leaders rarely survive such outcomes. Military defeat and national trauma usually fuel populist rage, radicalism, and demands for revenge. Armenian voters did something entirely different: they renewed the mandate of the man responsible.

To understand why, you have to understand the profound reversal occurring across the South Caucasus, the cluster of former Soviet republics between the Black and Caspian seas, where the old geopolitical map is rapidly becoming obsolete.

Trading Places

The region’s three states emerged from the Soviet collapse with sharply different instincts. Georgia became the aspiring democratic reformer, angling for NATO and the EU, while Armenia stayed one of Russia’s closest allies, sheltering under Moscow’s security umbrella. Azerbaijan charted a more independent course, cushioned by energy wealth and close ties with Turkey.

For most of the post-Soviet era, those orientations felt permanent. They no longer do.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia have completely inverted their trajectories. Struck by elite panic over Ukraine’s fate, Georgia’s ruling party abandoned its role as a Western poster child, froze its EU accession process, and pushed through Russian-style legislation targeting civil society. Georgia did not turn West; it turned inward, and then toward Moscow.

Armenia did the exact opposite. Realizing that a distracted Russia had abandoned its security guarantees during Azerbaijan’s 2023 takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh, Yerevan looked for survival elsewhere. It froze participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), signed a strategic partnership agreement with the United States, and set a path toward possible EU membership.

By May 2026, Armenia was advancing talks on visa liberalization with the Schengen Area, welcoming American officials, and integrating into East-West trade corridors that bypass Russia, like the Middle Corridor. Paradoxically, the massive influx of capital and tech migrants fleeing the Ukraine war enriched both countries’ economies—but while Georgia used its wealth to underwrite an authoritarian turn, Armenia used its economic breathing room to pivot away from its former master.

This election was therefore far more than a domestic contest. It was effectively a referendum on which future Armenia would choose.

What Was on the Ballot

Pashinyan framed the choice in stark terms. Armenia could continue pursuing peace with Azerbaijan, normalization with its neighbors, and deeper ties with Western institutions—or it could return to the politics that had governed most of the post-Soviet decades: unresolved territorial disputes, permanent dependence on Moscow, and promises to reverse realities that could no longer be changed. His opponents offered various versions of the latter, emphasizing national grievance and arguing that Pashinyan’s concessions had betrayed Armenian identity.

Under different circumstances, those arguments might have been irresistible. The loss of Nagorno-Karabakh is not an abstraction. It runs through Armenian families who lived through decades of blockades and bloody wars. The emotional pull of restoring lost prestige, correcting historical wrongs, and punishing those who allowed defeat to happen should never be underestimated.

But Armenian voters, in large numbers, chose otherwise.

Moscow Discredits Itself

Part of what made that choice possible was Russia’s dramatic failure. For decades, Moscow’s dominance rested on a simple premise: there was no realistic alternative. When Russia stood by and let Nagorno-Karabakh fall, security guarantees that once appeared indispensable were exposed as hollow.

Moscow tried to claw back control ahead of the June vote—unleashing a sudden trade war, banning Armenian imports, and deploying cyberattacks and disinformation—but the gambit backfired. The Armenian public increasingly associated the pro-Russian opposition with oligarchic corruption and foreign subjugation.

The deeper significance, though, lies in what this says about democratic resilience after national defeat.

The outcome has not gone uncontested. Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia and other opposition parties have asked Armenia’s Constitutional Court to annul the result. They are alleging state-orchestrated fraud. Several opposition figures have been arrested on vote-buying charges (they call it political persecution; the government calls it law enforcement). Few expect the challenge to succeed. But the episode is a reminder that Armenia’s democratic turn is hardly tidy or easy to realize. The country is, after all, a young democracy choosing a hard road while still carrying some of the reflexes of a harder past.

A Politics of Adjustment

History is full of examples in which military setbacks empower the hardliners—the revanchists, the restoration-promising nationalists who vow to make things right. Populist politics has a reliable grammar for these moments: lost greatness can be restored if the nation summons enough collective will. The promise is emotionally satisfying precisely because it offers an escape from painful facts. Liberal democracy usually asks for the opposite: accept the constraints, acknowledge the trade-offs, and make decisions based on what’s possible rather than what feels satisfying.

Armenians were not choosing between victory and defeat; that question was settled on the battlefield. They were choosing between competing ideas of what should come next. A significant portion of the electorate concluded that national recovery required looking forward. Not forgetting—no one is suggesting the wounds have healed—but refusing to make those wounds the organizing principle of the country’s future.

The stakes are not hypothetical. In August 2025, Pashinyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart initialed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement in Washington. As part of the broader deal, the parties agreed to establish a transit corridor through Armenia, which President Donald Trump branded the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP). The peace agreement itself was only initialed, not yet signed, and its finalization depends in part on Armenia amending its constitution. And here is the irony of Pashinyan’s victory: it was decisive enough to govern alone, but not decisive enough to deliver the peace he was elected to make.

The numbers tell the story. His majority is comfortable enough to pass ordinary legislation and key appointments without the opposition, but it stops short of the two-thirds supermajority—70 of 105 seats—required to amend the constitution itself. The electorate voted for peace and Europe, but the institutional mechanics won’t let the government deliver the structural concession peace requires on its own.

Yet it should not be overlooked that, at a moment when grievance politics is gaining ground across much of the Western world, Armenian voters delivered a quietly revolutionary verdict. They chose adaptation over restoration, a difficult peace over an impossible dream. They endorsed a politics of adjustment at precisely the moment when the alternative—fury, vengeance, and an obsession with what was lost—would have been so easy to embrace.

Thomas de Waal, the leading European authority on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, told me that there are “still many problems to be resolved, but I do think the age of conflict now is indeed passed.” That this is even thinkable is the voters’ achievement—not their leaders’, and not the outside powers now coming to claim credit.

Democracy cannot prevent military defeat, erase historical trauma, or guarantee favorable geography. But it can give citizens the chance to decide what comes next. Armenians had every reason to embrace a politics of revenge. They declined.

That remains one of the most remarkable democratic decisions in recent memory—and it happened in a country many Westerners would struggle to find on a map.

© The UnPopulist, 2026

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