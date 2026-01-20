The UnPopulist

Joshua Katz
6h

Don't forget that RFK, a few weeks ago, said they'll be "manufacturing proof" about TDS, and suggested it makes one an unfit parent. The path to pathologizing political opposition is well-trodden historically, and clearly ongoing.

Joshua Katz
3h

My favorite was the people who said I shouldn't get worked up about Greenland because people say stuff during campaigns, he obviously don't mean it.

