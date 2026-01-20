Just Dance, Shutterstock, The UnPopulist illustration

Dear Readers:

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s return to the presidency. We thought it would be the perfect occasion to look back at some of the low-lights of Year 1 of Trump 2.0 and imagine the diagnosis that the self-proclaimed cool heads would have ascribed to us Trump worrywarts if we had predicted even a fraction of what His Orange Eminence and Wannabe Nobel Peace Laureate went on to do.

Actually, we know their diagnosis because they were not shy about telling us. To our faces. It wasn’t just randos on social media, it could be our friends, family members, or colleagues who’d gently, or not so gently, urge us to get a grip, assuring us that “all will be well.” After all, how much damage could one Manhattan real estate mogul with several bankruptcies to his name really do to the republic? Yes, the Jan. 6 insurrection was bad, but our institutions held up then, didn’t they?

The joke is on them but we are too horrified to laugh. We can’t even say, “We told you so” because even in our worst nightmares, we didn’t imagine quite what this man has done.

See for yourself.

Berny Belvedere

Senior Editor

Patient Name: [Redacted]

Date: Nov. 6, 2024

Presenting Problems: Patient referred by family for anxiety and potentially delusional beliefs about the second Trump presidency.

Exam: Patient initially appears well-adjusted, calm, articulate, and rational. But when the subject of Donald Trump winning a second presidential term is raised, patient becomes irritable, anxious, and even despondent. Asked about the source of this anxiety, patient voices bizarre and fantastical worries about what Donald Trump will do when returned to power. Examples include:

Diagnosis: Patient’s fears are clearly delusional and out of touch with reality. A president who attempted anything like the above would be constrained by courts and Congress, impeached multiple times over, or removed for mental incapacity via the 25th Amendment. It’s simply impossible to imagine fantastical scenarios such as these occurring within our system of divided government and constitutional guardrails. As such, a diagnosis of Trump Derangement Syndrome is warranted.

Treatment: In the short-term, patient is recommended to spend less time immersed in liberal media that contributes to these delusional views. In particular, the patient’s time on Bluesky needs to be strictly limited and supervised. If symptoms persist, more drastic actions such as total account deletion would need to be considered. A further option would be a course of red pills as an antidote to the liberal diet the patient has ingested.

Prognosis: Longer term, perhaps a year into the new Trump administration, when it is clear that none of these outlandish fears have come to pass, it can be hoped that the patient will make a full recovery.

