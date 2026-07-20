While The UnPopulist was gathered in D.C. for its 2026 Liberalism for the 21st Century conference, Donald Trump delivered a long, rambling speech about his favorite topic: imaginary election vulnerabilities. Despite high billing from the administration (a White House press release described it as exposing “bombshell evidence”), the evidentiary content of the speech was, predictably, a nothing-burger. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be a serious threat to the actual integrity of our elections.

Lawfare gives us this blunt assessment, together with a warning of what the speech was actually designed to accomplish:

President Trump’s speech last Thursday on the 2020 election was most notable for what it did not contain: evidence that any malign activity affected the result. Much of what he described was already known. None of it showed that votes were changed, fraudulent ballots were counted, or the election was stolen. None of it showed that intelligence officials had concealed such evidence. … President Trump stopped short of many democracy advocates’ worst fears on Thursday night. He did not issue an executive order declaring a national emergency. He didn’t seek to decertify voting machines, or enact the SAVE America Act unilaterally—opting to call on Congress to pass it instead. And he also didn’t release much that was new in the way of intelligence; most of the featured claims had already earned enough public attention to be thoroughly debunked. The speech was, in short, political theater. But political theater can have real consequences. … Yet regardless of whether the administration manages to strong-arm states into enacting any of its reforms before November—or ever—these declassifications and the accompanying demands may lay the groundwork for alleging foreign interference or fraud on or after Election Day as justification for federal intervention. Last week’s messaging may also simply be targeted at fomenting doubt and discord that could prove dangerous during a contested election. Thursday’s speech was ostensibly about 2020. Its real significance may lie in what it prepares the public to accept in 2026.

Trump’s constant election lies seem obviously ridiculous to us, but they are believable for his most loyal supporters, and lay the groundwork for his most sycophantic enablers to act on his falsehoods, potentially including Republican members of Congress. Additionally, the conspiracy theories continue to fuel violent threats and intimidation against election officials and officeholders.

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

© The UnPopulist, 2026

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