Donald Trump’s mass deportation policies aren’t merely cruel and inhumane to those targeted, most of them peaceful, they’re also harmful in a variety of other ways. They constrict the labor market, particularly construction, which makes housing less, not more, affordable. They divert precious law enforcement resources away from fighting real crime—including of sex trafficking and other heinous offenses—and toward the expulsion of law-abiding immigrants.

In this week’s video roundup, we show how Trump’s deportation policies leave America and Americans worse off. Watch them, and then follow/subscribe to our YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram pages to get our latest clips as soon as they’re released.

Landry Ayres

Senior Producer

More Americans Will Go Hungry and Homeless Without Immigrants

November 22, 2025

For years, the MAGA right has insisted that deporting undocumented workers would free up jobs, lower prices, and restore an imagined Leave It to Beaver-esque past where “real Americans” can thrive. They particularly hammer (no pun intended) the allegedly positive impact of fewer immigrants on the housing market. Vice President JD Vance claimed last week, “Illegal immigrants [are] taking houses that ought, by right, go to American citizens.”

But Trump’s mass deportation scheme actually works against the goal of making housing more affordable—because immigrants are a huge source of labor in the construction industry. Trump’s tariffs are raising the price of material inputs and his deportations labor inputs, jacking up housing prices.

The same is happening on farms that are so short-staffed that Trump’s own Department of Labor warns the nation’s food supply is at risk.

In my latest video, I outline how Trump’s focus on immigration enforcement is causing prices to rise and projects to stall, triggering scarcity rather than abundance.

Watch the video below

Trump Deports Peaceful Immigrants Instead of Sex Traffickers

November 21, 2025

Despite Trump’s proven friendship with notorious sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and sweet treatment of the Tate brothers, manosphere all-stars charged with sexual abuse and rape in multiple countries, he likes to talk tough on human trafficking. He talks a good talk about “protecting victims,” but his actual policies are more in line with what you’d expect from an Epstein/Tate buddy.

Rather than use the federal government’s anti-trafficking resources for their designated purpose, Trump has ordered agents across these teams to chase deportation numbers, not criminal networks. Anti-trafficking offices across federal agencies have seen deep cuts in personnel and other resources, resulting in stalled cases and worse. And victims cooperating with law enforcement have been stripped off their immigration protections.

Our video, below, details the grim implications of the administration’s harsh immigration enforcement agenda, and how it has pushed real anti-trafficking work to the margins, making it easier for exploitation to continue in the shadows.

Watch the video below

In Trump’s America, Immigrant Ice Cream Vendors Get Arrested and Child Predators Get a Head Start

September 19, 2025

If there is one area where the Trumpian right has tried to claim absolute moral urgency, it is the protection of children from sexual exploitation. Their rhetoric is relentless—and politically potent. Yet as the administration diverted resources to amp up its deportation enforcement, they inadvertently pulled agents off of an investigation into 764, an online extremist network responsible for eliciting private information and intimate sexual images from vulnerable people (often children), and then using that sensitive material to blackmail them into performing violent and sexual acts.

This is not the only example of the Trump administration pursuing deportation quotas instead of dangerous, violent criminals. The New York Times reported that in both Newark and Los Angeles, an “entire unit of roughly five people investigating child exploitation” had been pulled into immigration enforcement, “with agents trying to advance their cases on nights and weekends.”

Our video shows a stark example of how the administration’s immigration obsession drains the very resources required to confront the threats it claims to care most about.

Watch the video below

