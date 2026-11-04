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George Schroepfer's avatar
George Schroepfer
6h

I sincerely hope Mr Tracinsky and Mr Craig are right, that the tsunami was about more than affordability. It would indeed do my heart good to have evidence that a Southern generation capable of a genuine reckoning with its ancestral trauma has arrived.

On a more pragmatic level perhaps the Dem elites have learned a lesson that sincerity, empathy and communication fluency matter more than labels and 'types'.

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Old CP's avatar
Old CP
8h

Texas is experiencing today what CA experienced in the 1990s, the collapse of a Republican Party that eventually had only racism to offer citizens as it sold the State to "business interests."

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