Trump was supposed to be the anti-war president who, unlike neocons, was not going to go around attacking other countries to spread liberal democracy at gunpoint. Unfortunately, he has found different reasons for deploying lethal force against other nations, namely, his whims masquerading as America First.

He seeks to use America’s massive military might not to deter aggression by other countries or even secure any rational American interest but as a show of domination. But even as Trump deploys America’s military to attack countries he does not like on the flimsiest of grounds, he is also deploying American taxpayer dollars to help international leaders he does like.

Our video roundup this week focuses on three episodes which illustrate Trump’s personalist foreign policy that not just has utter contempt for the rules-based international order that this country itself championed after World War II but any domestic constraints on an American president’s ability to dispense American largess abroad even as he unconstitutionally nixes Congressionally approved programs like USAID. And that too, during a government shutdown!

Landry Ayres

Senior Producer

Trump Wants to Take the Crusades to Nigeria

November 5, 2025

According to The New York Times, Trump has ordered the Pentagon to draw up a “plan military action” in Nigeria. What appears to have begun as a Fox News talking point about Christian persecution has now become a pretext for a potential international military intervention.

But Trump’s view of Nigeria’s violence is rooted less in geopolitical understanding and more in Christian mythmaking that has distinct echoes of a return to the Crusades.

Trump Goes on a Killing Rampage of Alleged Venezuelans Narco-Smugglers

November 1, 2025

Trump’s series of “lethal kinetic strikes” on suspected drug-running vessels in international waters has already killed dozens without trial, identification, or congressional authorization.

These attacks—outside U.S. jurisdiction, without congressional approval, and without public accountability—signal a shift toward unrestrained executive warfare (and, as evidenced by Trump’s gleeful language, an executive unburdened by guilt or conscience).

Trumps Hands Over $20 Billion of US Taxpayers Money to Bail Out Argentina’s Milei and His Business Buddies

October 28, 2025

Trump’s administration has funneled billions into a bailout for Argentina that disproportionately benefits the business interests of his political allies. In the midst of a national government shutdown, the president and Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent’s financial scheme erases any distinction between economic diplomacy and political manipulation.

This kind of transactional policymaking undermines the credibility of global markets, corrodes the trust that undergirds multilateral cooperation, and replaces a shared economic order based on free market cooperation and competition with one driven by coercion and cronyism.

