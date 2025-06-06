The UnPopulist illustration

Donald Trump has never kept secret his admiration for strongmen who run the state like a family business. Now, in his second term, he’s decided to personally follow suit, treating public power as a private asset and the executive branch as a sprawling enterprise for personal gain. In other words, he’s been doing everything he can to inch the American presidency closer to that patrimonial model of governing that is always and everywhere riddled with corruption. In fact, this administration is well on its way to becoming the Most Corrupt Ever—at least that this nation has seen at the federal level.

In this week’s video roundup, we break down three telling cases in which Trump has used the presidency to serve not the public but himself and those in his orbit.

Trump Jr. Uses His Dad to Milk Oligarchs

June 5, 2025

In a move that feels more like satire than policy, Donald Trump Jr. has opened a private club in Washington, D.C. that he brazenly calls Executive Branch—a members-only space for the ultra wealthy MAGA community that openly trades on its proximity to presidential power.

Our video breaks down how the club is blurring ethical lines, offering not just cocktails and cigar lounges, but a conduit to whisper in the president’s ear to influence public policy or, potentially, obtain special, personal favors.

Trump’s Corrupt Pardons for Corruption

June 4, 2025

Trump’s pardon power has become less a constitutional safeguard to correct injustices and more a political slush fund. In this video, we explore how Trump has used clemency as currency—bailing out ideological allies, campaign donors, and loyal operatives entangled in legal trouble. It has zero to do with fairness and everything to do with favoritism—the idea being: if you’re loyal to Trump, the law doesn’t apply.

Trump's Crony Crypto Corruption

April 8, 2025

As concerning as Trump’s (mis)use of pardon powers has been, his about-face on cryptocurrency, an asset he once dismissed but has now warmly embraced, is just as worrying. Whether it’s handing out pardons to crypto criminals or launching a so-called “strategic crypto reserve” (and promoting coins tied to his Cabinet member’s business ventures in the process), Trump’s actions raise serious questions about corruption, accountability, and the future of financial regulation.

