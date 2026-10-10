Dear Readers:

Saturday is roundup day, and this week’s video roundup is a fantastic one. We have Jonathan Casey, a dynamic, young content creator, on Trump’s alleged offer—as documented in Executive Watch—to sell American weapons to China’s Xi Jinping, a seriously repressive authoritarian, while Taiwan’s arms package sits frozen.

Also in this roundup is editor-in-chief Shikha Dalmia’s opening to her Zooming In conversation with Radley Balko in which she reflects on MAGA's attacks on Indian Americans like her. The full episode discussing ICE’s abuses is here.

We also have three special toasts from The UnPopulist’s 5th birthday celebration earlier this week, delivered by Cato’s Walter Olson, Brookings’ Jonathan Rauch, and The Bulwark’s William Kristol (who is also an ISMA board member). We’re grateful for their glowing words, and for their years of friendship to our project. It’s support like theirs that recharges us when we are down.

Enjoy!

US Weapons for US Enemies, US Snubs for US Friends

MAGA Attacks on Indian Americans Show That Reagan’s America Is Dead

To celebrate our 5th birthday, three longtime friends of The UnPopulist raised a glass to our project. Walter Olson and Jonathan Rauch both used Irving Kristol as a launching point, so it’s fitting that his son, Bill Kristol, rounds out the trio.

The UnPopulist Has Created a Community By Bringing Together the Like-Minded — Walter Olson

The UnPopulist Is an UnApologetic Defender of Liberalism — Jonathan Rauch

The UnPopulist Is the Right Mix of Hope and Alarm — William Kristol

The UnPopulist Turned 5!

© The UnPopulist, 2026

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