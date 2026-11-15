Executive Watch is our running record of this administration’s abuses of power. Every other week we add a new batch, and this week’s entries are below. You can find the full archive in reverse-chronological order on our Executive Watch page. Bookmark this post, which sorts every entry into our five “P” categories:

Which of this round’s abuses do you find most alarming? Make your case in the comments.

Nov. 12, 2026

Trump Was Warned About Nvidia CEO Huang’s Chinese Spy Problem But Continued to Pal Around With Him

Category: Political Corruption

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive on Thursday. His exit followed two weeks of reporting that U.S. intelligence had concluded Alice Huang (no relation), a top executive at the Singapore firm Megaspeed, was working for Chinese intelligence. He has since admitted to an affair with her (and another woman who worked in the company). Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer, was suspected of rerouting high-end chips to China.