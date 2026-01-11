Riccardo Sav, AP, The UnPopulist illustration

The modern right-wing media ecosystem doesn’t just cover power. It feeds it, flatters it, and increasingly helps script it. Outrage is manufactured, cruelty is reframed as resolve, and governance itself becomes secondary to signaling dominance over perceived enemies.

This week’s video roundup looks at how that ecosystem functions less like a collection of commentators and more like a self-sustaining organism, one that generates justification for state action, excuses incompetence, and rewards loyalty over legitimacy.

Landry Ayres

Senior Producer

The Perverse Influencer-Administration MAGA Complex

Jan. 11, 2026

For years, the far right has insisted that social media influencers are simply “telling it like it is,” bravely exposing truths the mainstream won’t touch. In reality, many of these figures operate inside a loose but powerful feedback loop with the state.

In our first video, we examine how right-wing influencers generate viral outrage around immigration and public disorder, outrage that conveniently aligns with the Trump administration’s most draconian instincts—no marching orders required. Consent is manufactured not through persuasion, but through repetition, spectacle, and fear.

Trump Is Selling Favors to Hollywood for a Melania Biopic

Dec. 6, 2025

The final video brings the ecosystem’s logic to its most naked conclusion: rewards. As Trump returns to office, loyalty is no longer just praised, it’s paid. We break down how Trump leveraged his influence to help revive the long-dead Rush Hour franchise, rehabilitating disgraced director Brett Ratner, a political ally who also happens to be directing a glossy documentary about Melania Trump.

It’s a vivid example of how the right-wing media and political machine doesn’t just defend power. It distributes it, selectively and personally, to those willing to flatter, fund, and fall in line.

Bongino Quits FBI, Returns to Conspiracy Theorizing

Dec. 30, 2025

The story of Dan Bongino leaving his FBI post to return to full-time podcasting is revealing, not because it’s shocking, but because it’s predictable. Bongino was never there to build institutions or improve governance. He was there to posture, provoke, and validate an audience primed to see the state as a stage for ideological combat. When governing proved more difficult than performative grievance, he chose the microphone over serving.

Our video contributor, Jeremiah Johnson, uses this moment to argue that a movement obsessed with power but hostile to liberal norms cannot govern effectively—it can only critique, sabotage, and then monetize the fallout.

