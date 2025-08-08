The UnPopulist illustration

One of the MAGA right’s most fervent initiatives is its wide-ranging campaign to impose its ideology as the standard view of the world. This project often involves rewriting the past to win the future. Across multiple fronts, Trump and his allies are attempting to construct a MAGA-friendly public narrative of America: one in which Confederate generals retain positions of honor among our public monuments and institutions, America’s historical wrongs are at best politely forgotten and at worst verboten, and an AI chatbot is reengineered so that its services reflects their worldview and even “corrects” the historical record.

This effort is aimed at nothing less than the entrenchment of MAGA ideology as the default in society; it represents a pernicious attempt to establish Trumpism’s reactionary views as the mainstream and liberal commitments and values as aberrant and deviant.

Our video roundup for early August shines a light on some of the right’s most brazen efforts to construct a public narrative that reflects MAGA ideology.

Landry Ayres

Senior Producer

Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot, Recently Reengineered to Be More ‘Anti-Woke,’ Is Now Funded by American Tax Dollars

August 1, 2025

Elon Musk has made no secret of his desire to make Grok—his AI chatbot—more “anti-woke,” ensuring that what it produces reflects his and Trump’s worldview. Now, with Grok poised to become part of the U.S. government via a lucrative Department of Defense contract, that ideological tilt could be baked into tools used by an authoritarian state. Grok’s infamous descent into conspiracism and racist rhetoric was a preview of how easily its underlying code can be reengineered to deliver a politically convenient version of events, bake bigotry into our digital infrastructure, and rewrite reality at scale.

In this video, we reveal how Grok’s new government role could accelerate the politicization of history—and why putting the power to edit the truth in partisan hands is a threat to democracy.

Trump Whitewashes Tragedy While Venerating Traitors

June 23, 2025

The Trump administration has quietly instructed the National Park Service to remove “disparaging” content from exhibits and online materials—including events like the massacre of Native Americans, the brutality of slavery, and other inconvenient truths. It’s part of a larger campaign to ensure that when Americans visit a national monument, they get the glossy brochure version of the past rather than the real story.

In this video, we explore how these edits enforce a state-sponsored historical amnesia, causing us to repeat the mistakes of the past rather than learn from the faults of those who came before us.

Trump’s Legal Loophole Renames Bases to Celebrate Confederacy

June 18, 2025

After years of bipartisan efforts to remove Confederate names from U.S. military bases, Trump has found a way to throw red meat to his base and reinstate them—using a dubious legal loophole that could undermine Congress’s 2021 mandate to strip such honors from traitors.

In this video, we dig into how this move distorts the military’s own historical narrative and why it’s a deliberate provocation to keep the Lost Cause myth alive.

