Fully agree that ideologues programming AI to propagate their worldview is deeply troubling and inappropriate, and not something the Trump administration should be pursuing. However, I would be remiss not to mention that for many years I covered Data Science Day at Columbia University and it was very common for leading data scientists to encourage and celebrate embedding principles of intersectionality and "wokeness" into artificial intelligence so as to automate the pursuit of "equity" and "social justice." At least up until this year, AI has had a deliberate and distinctly leftish lean, as demonstrated by the search results portraying founding fathers or Nazi generals as being black or Asian. Reasonable people can disagree how far it is appropriate to go to correct for that longstanding distortion before one starts sinning in the other direction. https://ivyexile.substack.com/p/social-justice-by-algorithm

