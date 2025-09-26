Dear Readers:

From converting his craven schemes for personal financial gain into policies to encouraging outright bribery, one of the Trump administration’s defining traits has been the systematic use of executive power to enrich the president, his family, and his inner circle. The Trump White House has turned governing into a pay-to-play racket, where loyalty is rewarded with cash and contracts, ethics rules are shredded as “technicalities,” and national security is just another bargaining chip for the family business.

Three of my latest videos tackle this issue head on. Taken together, they portray a government not just corrupted by grift but built upon it.

Trump’s Not-So-Subtle Chips for Crypto Quid Pro Quo

September 26, 2025

A recent New York Times investigation revealed that at the same time that Trump officials were negotiating a deal to sell advanced U.S. AI chips to the United Arab Emirates, a government-backed Emirati firm were committing $2 billion to a venture via World Liberty Financial, a crypto company co-founded by the Trumps and the family of his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

The overlap of people, money, and timing makes it hard to see these as anything but connected and coordinated. As our Executive Watch brief put it:

Donald Trump campaigned as the populist champion of the regular guy against “the elites.” Yet his actual administration has been entirely about building a giant gilded ballroom at the White House where rich guys in tuxedos can trade favors, and holding meetings on mega yachts with Arab sheikhs so he can line his own pockets.

Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan Took a $50k Bribe—Trump’s FBI Then Stepped In to Shut Down the Investigation

September 25, 2025

Trump’s hardline border czar, Tom Homan, is at the center of a bribery scandal after undercover FBI agents allegedly caught him accepting a bag stuffed with $50,000 in cash in exchange for promising lucrative border enforcement contracts.

While DOJ officials initially pursued the case, Trump appointees—the same ones who earlier had abruptly closed the investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams to secure his cooperation on immigration enforcement—swooped in to shut it down, dismissing it as a “deep state” setup. The brazenness of the cover-up reveals that this isn’t the case of “a few bad apples”—the entire administration is rotten to the core.

New Trump Investment Funds Exemplify the Art of the Steal

September 24, 2025

Trump Media & Technology Group, parent company of Truth Social, recently registered five new America First-themed exchange-traded funds with the SEC. As executive, the president serves as both a regulator of these financial products and—despite having placed his assets into a (revocable) trust—a direct beneficiary of them.

In the following video, I show how this setup raises glaring questions about conflicts of interest—essentially letting Trump profit off of a market that his administration oversees.

