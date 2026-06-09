The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ephie's avatar
Ephie
4h

There has been a flood of Wood pieces written since his tragic death, this has been my favorite.

Reply
Share
Roland Stephen's avatar
Roland Stephen
3h

Many warm encomiums on the internet, including not only praise for his insight and intellectual excellence, but personal stories of individual graciousness and humanity. What has been swept under the rug but should not be easily forgotten is how badly he was treated by the 1619 mob (we all know the names) following his book on the radicalism of the American revolution.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture