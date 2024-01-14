Dear Readers:

Today, we are launching our first video essay by Landry Ayres at The UnPopulist. As we previously announced, Landry recently joined us as senior producer and he will spearhead The UnPopulist’s expansion from written content and podcasts into an entirely new space: video essays.

His gift for storytelling in this new format through slick visuals and a crisp script is evident in his debut video essay, published here, on our homepage, and also on our new YouTube page (please subscribe!). It examines the right’s efforts to construct a “parallel economy,” a collection of products and services marketed to conservatives by other conservatives who share not just their right-wing values but also their core political objective, namely, wresting control of American institutions from the alleged grip of the left. This parallel economy prioritizes political purity above product quality—as Landry notes—and depends for its growth on perpetually escalating the culture war.

We are pro-market liberals, but it’s worth reflecting about the broader ramifications of enterprises whose business model depends on inflaming the culture war.

Watch the video above (or directly on YouTube) and then consider answering the following question:

As a consumer, how important is it to you that the companies from whom you buy products hold the same political beliefs and objectives as you?

Let us know in the comments. Our favorite one will get a shout out on our Substack Notes feed.

Berny Belvedere

Senior Editor

