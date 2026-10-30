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Alex Pilkington's avatar
Alex Pilkington
8h

The East India Company comparison is a great point. It reminded me of how Japan basically stopped developing the gun for two hundred years, which it could only pull that off because the Samurai class held all the force and the country was closed to outsiders. That sounds a lot like the capture you're describing.

I would argue that competition alone might not save us. Vaudeville was a wide-open market, and it pulled diverse audiences into the same room because the box office paid for broad appeal. Our media market is just as open, but it pays for loyalty and outrage, so everyone drifts into their own corner. I wonder if that's part of what makes capture so easy now. A would-be strongman doesn't have to win over the whole country, just his corner of it.

The resource curse point hit home too. If people stop practicing self-government, I don't think they keep the habit for long.

Curious whether you two see the fragmentation as a cause of the capture or more of a symptom.

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The Challenge of Modernity's avatar
The Challenge of Modernity
9h

After turning Ukraine into a 1970 Vietnam to “save” the West from being conquered by Putin-Mao, next we are responsible for making Poland into another Ukraine/Israel through debt our children will never be able to repay??? I agree with so much here minus the war-complicity that has infected mainstream American thought via endless propaganda.

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