The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Ivy Exile's avatar
The Ivy Exile
10h

Some of these panels look very interesting, but I'll be honest: the presence of Bill Kristol is a big turn-off and the conversation about immigration looks discouragingly one-sided. I've covered the Heterodox Academy conference a couple of times and might be interested in covering a LibCon event at some point, but the prospect of spending $550 to have some of that end up in Kristol's unprincipled pocket is not appealing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture