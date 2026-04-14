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David Lott's avatar
David Lott
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I appreciate and agree with your post. One thing I would note is that, at Saturday’s anniversary ceremony, Douglass’s oration was strongly redacted and almost entirely omitted his more unsparing remarks. When the statue was restored and rededicated in the mid-2010s, they held a similar reenactment ceremony, and there many of most strongly worded sections were retained. I have to believe that the so-called anti-woke forces in charge now insisted on such changes; the entire story seemed sanitized for the current powers-that-be. But it’s hard to bury it entirely, and enough was left intact for anyone who wants to know more of the story, as you detail here.

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