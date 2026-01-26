Alex Pretti (1988-2026)

As scenes we never imagined possible in America unfold on our streets, our frustration is only matched by our helplessness. Many Americans watch from a distance, dumbfounded as agents of the state humiliate, teargas, brutalize, and kill with seeming impunity. But one of the most important things we can do is bear witness—not look away, stare this horror squarely in the face—and pay homage to those who have sacrificed their lives to protect their neighbors and communities.

That is what this haunting song by Kyle Varner does below (warning: video contains graphic footage). It is dedicated not just to Alex Pretti and Renee Good but all the patriots in Minneapolis and other occupied cities who resist—and refuse to obey.

Watch and share.

Shikha Dalmia

