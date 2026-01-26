A Song for Alex Pretti and Renee Good
Don't Resist, Just Obey
As scenes we never imagined possible in America unfold on our streets, our frustration is only matched by our helplessness. Many Americans watch from a distance, dumbfounded as agents of the state humiliate, teargas, brutalize, and kill with seeming impunity. But one of the most important things we can do is bear witness—not look away, stare this horror squarely in the face—and pay homage to those who have sacrificed their lives to protect their neighbors and communities.
That is what this haunting song by Kyle Varner does below (warning: video contains graphic footage). It is dedicated not just to Alex Pretti and Renee Good but all the patriots in Minneapolis and other occupied cities who resist—and refuse to obey.
Watch and share.
Shikha Dalmia
Thank you for this beautiful and soul piercing music. The voices and composition and video totally capture the unspeakable lawless and cruel tyranny we are now experiencing at the hands of these federal DHS thugs. This entire administration and their congressional enablers in the same party must be, MUST BE permanently removed from office. May God and his true people help the Renee Good and Alex Pretti families to be comforted and loved in this horrific loss and injustice.
The picture of the shooting in the video is AI.