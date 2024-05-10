Why Do Authoritarians Hold Elections?
They may hate democracy but they can't totally do without it
2024 has been dubbed “the year of the election.” Already Taiwan, Russia, El Salvador, South Korea and more have cast votes to choose their leadership with more nations to follow each and every month. Yet, according to V-Dem, 71% of the world’s population now lives in autocracies—up from 48% 10 years ago. This suggests that elections are popular even in authoritarian regimes.
But, the question is, why do autocrats bother to hold elections when the outcome is already known in advance? Why do they feel the need to seemingly uphold democracy when they are going to anoint themselves the Supreme Leader anyway?
My latest video explores that perplexing question.
Why do they hold trials that are predetermined to rule as the autocrat commands? Why do they compel the accused to make a public confession of guilt? It is all performative. It is what law and order demands. Citizens who have public profile get a show trial and out group offenders just get disappeared and killed leaving no trace behind.
Elections give the people a chance to demonstrate their loyalty to the autocrat. They give a veneer of legitimacy that everyone can pretend is real. The willing suspension of disbelief upon which all theater depends.