2024 has been dubbed “the year of the election.” Already Taiwan, Russia, El Salvador, South Korea and more have cast votes to choose their leadership with more nations to follow each and every month. Yet, according to V-Dem, 71% of the world’s population now lives in autocracies—up from 48% 10 years ago. This suggests that elections are popular even in authoritarian regimes.

But, the question is, why do autocrats bother to hold elections when the outcome is already known in advance? Why do they feel the need to seemingly uphold democracy when they are going to anoint themselves the Supreme Leader anyway?

My latest video explores that perplexing question.

