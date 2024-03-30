Dear Readers:

When I moved to Finland three years ago, I had heard it was the happiest country in the world as deemed by the UN's World Happiness Report (WHR). But I had also heard that this title was ... suspect, to put it politely. Both Finns and Americans I spoke to doubted the validity of the study because they were either familiar with the legendary Finnish introversion or found the concept of an objective "happiness" ranking dubious, or both.

Yet, for the past seven years, including 2024, on March 20 (the UN's International Day of Happiness), without fail, Finland has received the top ranking. I wanted to get to the bottom of this puzzle: Why do Finns who don’t come across as happy keep winning the happiness award?

While there are valid critiques one can level at the WHR, its findings continue to identify something exceptional about this Nordic nation’s ability to foster a satisfied people. I was pleasantly surprised to discover that, contrary to simplistic and surface-level explanations, Nordic liberalism clearly explains how Finland—and its neighbors, for that matter—top the charts year after year.

My latest video attempts to guide you through the same journey my research took me on; from the WHR’s methodology and findings, through common arguments for doubting them, and ultimately to the lessons we can learn to live peaceful, fulfilling, contented lives.

View it below or on YouTube (and subscribe to our YouTube channel), and after watching, tell us: What does happiness mean to you?

