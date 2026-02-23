Whistleblower Reveals That ICE Is Teaching New Recruits to 'Violate the Constitution' and Our Rights
An ICE whistleblower has testified that the organization’s training has been dangerously reduced to accommodate Donald Trump’s deportation surge and that recruits were specifically taught to ignore constitutional protections against search and seizure—in direct contradiction to what the Department of Homeland Security has told Congress.
The New York Times reports:
The account by Ryan Schwank, a former ICE lawyer who worked at the federal government’s law enforcement training academy, coincided with the release by Senate Democrats of several dozen pages of internal ICE records that suggest the Trump administration has curtailed the agency’s basic training.
“For the last five months, I watched ICE dismantle the training program,” Mr. Schwank said at a forum held in Washington by congressional Democrats. “Cutting 240 hours of vital classes from a 584-hour program—classes that teach the Constitution, our legal system, firearms training, the use of force, lawful arrests, proper detention and the limits of officers’ authority.” …
Mr. Schwank was hired as an ICE lawyer in 2021 and became an instructor last year at the federal government’s law enforcement training academy in Georgia, where he taught courses on the law. He resigned on Feb. 13 after he and another publicly unidentified person submitted a confidential whistle-blower complaint on a separate matter that has raised constitutional questions: a new ICE policy allowing deportation officers to enter homes and arrest people without a judicial warrant.
“ICE is teaching cadets to violate the Constitution,” he said on Monday at the event with congressional Democrats.
Training matters because it indicates what the administrations wants from the agents who enforce its policies—and what this administration wants is for them not to adhere to the Constitution or protections for our rights.
