The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

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Ronald Craig Williams's avatar
Ronald Craig Williams
Sep 29, 2022

Well said.

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Vladan Lausevic's avatar
Vladan Lausevic
Oct 1, 2022

Hell, the main two alternatives are a politician who admires right-wing military dictatorships and a politician who admires left-wing military dictatorships. What could go wrong?

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