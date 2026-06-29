On Feb. 10, Trump bought stock in Axon Enterprise, the company that dominates the market for the weapon his own immigration enforcers are about to buy by the tens of thousands. Add it to the pile of Trump family investments that just so happen to line up with his own administration’s policy decisions.

CNBC reports:

President Donald Trump bought as much as $5 million in shares of Axon Enterprise — maker of Tasers, body cameras and policing software — two weeks before Immigration and Customs Enforcement sought a five-year, $220 million contract that experts told CNBC appeared tailored to the company’s weapons. On Feb. 10, Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million worth of Axon stock, according to federal disclosures he filed in May. On Feb. 24, ICE posted a notice seeking roughly 17,800 new Tasers, along with unlimited cartridges and training. ... “The concern is that [Trump] bought into a company whose business could grow if his own administration expands immigration enforcement,” Jordan Libowitz, vice president of communications at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said. Deborah Fleischaker, a former acting chief of staff at ICE during the Biden administration and now a senior advisor at UnidosUS, said the timing “raises red flags,” while cautioning it is impossible from public records to determine whether anything improper occurred. “It is not smart to buy stock in a company that was impacted by the decisions you would be making at the agency,” Fleischaker said.

The White House insists Trump’s assets sit in a trust run by his children and that there are “no conflicts of interest.” Except the president reportedly filed the disclosure himself, on a stock he apparently chose himself, two weeks before his own agency wrote a contract that reads like a shopping list for that company’s products.

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

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