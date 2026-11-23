The Trump administration—in both terms, but especially the current one—has repeatedly attacked the Smithsonian as an enemy of MAGA’s culture war agenda.

In July, the White House released a report that called the Smithsonian Institution’s leadership, including outgoing Secretary Lonnie Bunch, extreme political activists who can’t be trusted. Later that month, Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of the Interior to place signs around the National Museum of American History that would warn visitors of “ideologies that distract from a coherent and accurate presentation of America’s story.”

As it turns out, these were all part of a larger effort to remake the Smithsonian in MAGA’s image. A D.C. commuter took photos of a Trump staffer’s laptop and sent them to ProPublica. They revealed a 25-point plan that would completely transform the history museum—a museum which employs several hundred people, is home to several million artifacts, and draws close to 2 million visitors per year.

Notes ProPublica:

Among the actions listed on the plan: firing the museum’s director, Anthea Hartig, and a dozen other top administrators and curators; announcing a new permanent exhibit called “The Riches of Our Western Civilization Inheritance” and an exhibit on “Great Families of American History”; and announcing a new “Colossus Statue” of George Washington for the museum’s entrance. … The plan displayed on the staffer’s laptop would issue new interpretative guidelines for exhibits, ending the museum’s reliance on a diversity style guide. It would review the Smithsonian’s strategy for traveling exhibitions, including halting one now underway, “The Bias Inside Us.” It would review the Smithsonian’s financial grants to “woke third parties” such as the American Alliance of Museums. And it would overhaul the museum’s online K-12 curriculum to “realign educational materials with patriotism, not ideology.” For instance, the website would drop the “Becoming US” module on immigration and launch a “Founders-focused curriculum titled something like Architects of Liberty: The Heroic Journey of America’s Founders OR Profiles in Liberty: Washington and America’s Heroic Men of Courage.”

If implemented in anything like the proposed form, the plan would represent an unprecedented assertion of White House control over the Smithsonian, which is structured to be independent.

The Trump administration wants to treat American history as a tool of political propaganda. It prefers simplistic patriotism and “America First” feeling over an honest look at the truth or any attempt to learn from past failures and mistakes.

The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.

© The UnPopulist, 2026

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