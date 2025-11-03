Sometimes, Donald Trump’s authoritarianism is demonstrated by what doesn’t happen, by the conspicuous silences. The Supreme Court just held hearings on the constitutionality of Trump’s unilaterally applied tariffs. Normally, businesses with billions of dollars at stake would be filing amicus briefs. But they are silent, because they are afraid.

CNN reports:

The battle to stop Trump’s tariffs is being waged by a group of small businesses—including a family-owned toymaker in Illinois and a New York-based wine importer. They have advanced the case to the nation’s highest court even as their larger and better-known competitors have remained notably silent. …

Even when they are not named plaintiffs, major companies often wade into Supreme Court cases with friend-of-court briefs, offering their own take on the controversy pending before the justices. … In 2019, Apple CEO Tim Cook personally signed an amicus brief at the high court supporting the continuation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program created during the Obama administration for Dreamers. …

But the big difference today is the administration’s willingness to pursue retribution against critics. …

[Cassie] Abel, who launched her company in Idaho nearly a decade ago, noted that Walmart and other retailers endured public blowback from Trump this year when they threatened tariff-related price increases.

“That was a clear signal that anyone who wants to speak out against this is going to be in the pain cave,” said Abel, who joined an amicus brief with other small businesses opposed to the tariffs.